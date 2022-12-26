The Colombian singer went to this place in search of "serenity" with her sons Sasha and Milan.

The Peculiar Way Shakira Chose to Spend Christmas With Her Sons

Shakira is starting fresh after a tumultuous year by shaking things up this Christmas.

In the spirit of Christmas, the Colombian singer took her two sons, Sasha and Milan to the desert to spend the holidays.

The first holiday season they spent together after her separation from Gerard Piqué earlier this year.

"In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity," she captioned an image where she is holding a falcon on her arm while embracing her sons.

This Christmas, the singer was also feeling grateful to all her fans for their support during this tumultuous time in their lives.

On December 25, she shared a photo of a star-shaped tree topper and a heartfelt note.

"Thanks for all the love and support you gave me and my kids during this year," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish you a sweet holiday. Here's to a 2023 that's filled with peace and hope.❣️"

In the background of the photo, the scenery looks very much like Barcelona, Spain, where the singer and her sons are living until their official move to Miami in 2023. Her home with Piqué is still on sale.