The Colombian singer has added two new members to her family: a bunny and a dog.

So Adorable! Shakira Introduces Her New Pets to the World

Shakira has two new fur babies!

The Colombian superstar showed off Teddy and Toby —a bunny and dog— that have her head over heels in love.

"Meet Teddy 🐶 & Toby 🐇!" the singer wrote on her Instagram feed. "Two little personalities that bring so much joy! ♥️ Así son Teddy & Toby! #EstaEsMiMascota"

The adorable video shows Teddy and Toby following Shakira around the house as she goes about her daily tasks.

"Are you following me? What are you looking at? Why do you follow me around everywhere I go?" she asks her pets as they stare lovingly at her. "I love you so much! I love you!" she gushes.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer seems to be taking her pet ownership very seriously, teaching Teddy the dog obedience tricks while Toby the bunny responds by his name and hops over to her when he's called.

Shakira's sons with FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, Milan and Sasha, also appeared on the video holding Teddy and Toby with tenderness. Milan, the eldest, also wanted to get in on the snuggling in one clip where Shakira is seen cradling Toby.

"Do you want me to cradle you like this in my arms? That's what I love doing the most in this world," she tells Milan as he comes over for cuddles.

Shakira y Familia Credit: Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images

The video has received favorable comments from fans and celebrities alike.

"@tobypons it's your twin" wrote singer Lele Pons.

"They're so adorable!!!" wrote a fan.