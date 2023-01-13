Post-breakup glow-up, anyone? Here’s how the Colombian singer’s fashion choices are amplifying her message.

Shakira's New Look is Revenge Dressing at Its Finest

Since Shakira's "BZRP Music Sessions #53" came out less than 24 hours ago, we have not stopped blasting the iconic diss track and watching the video.

Obviously, we're living for the lyrics—las mujeres facturan may as well be our new 2023 motto—but we also have to talk about what la colombiana chose to wear for the recording.

In a photo taken with producer and co-creator Bizarrap, we get a better look at the magenta and lime green ensemble, complete with a lacy bra, silky trousers, and an oversized Versace button-up.

For Shakira, this look represents her taking back her power, her femininity, and her sex appeal—it's her take on the "revenge dress."

There's a long and storied history of revenge dressing.

While women have probably been doing it since time immemorial, Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, kicked things off with her 1994 look that drew the attention of the British press and, more than likely, the ire of her ex, the then Prince Charles.

princess diana revenge dress Princess Diana rocked her now famous revenge dress in 1994. | Credit: Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

The same night, the now King Charles III, confessed to the public he had been unfaithful, and Diana stepped out to a gala wearing a short dress that showed off her body in a way the royal family's strict dress codes would not have previously allowed her to.

Through her clothing, Diana said what she could not: this is what you're missing out on.

mariah carey revenge dress Mariah Carey wore her two-piece revenge look after her divorce in 1997. | Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Since then, we've seen stars like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey wearing their own post-breakup statement looks.

Shakira isn't avoiding talking about the breakup, but with her clothes, she can control her image and how she's being perceived—no matter what you may think of the song, you can't deny she looks good.

Apart from her music video look, Shakira also blew us away in her Burberry campaign, where she wore a sheer mesh gown covered in crystals.