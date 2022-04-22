Shakira, Rauw Alejandro and Karol G Have Dropped the Hottest Tracks of this Week

Semana Santa has come to an end, but the party keeps going.

This week, we're bringing you the best tracks from your favorite artists including Shakira, Karol G, Becky G and Rauw Alejandro.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Rauw Alejandro Credit: Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

"Te Supere" by Gigolo & La Exce

Alongside the release of their new album Las Torres II the reggaeton stars have dropped their music video for "Te Supere". The entire album focuses on solidifying the essence of their collaboration while working on perfecting their tonality, flow and feel.

"PROVENZA" by Karol G

Karol G has surprised us again with her new single "PROVENZA" on the eve of the 2022 Latin AMAs. This new track takes a detour from Karol's empowered beats to a sweet, gentle and loving place with a reggae-inspired calypso beat. The lyrics talk about reaching out to an old love she hasn't talked to in a long time and reliving old times. We can only wonder, is the song about Anuel AA?

"Te felicito" by Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro have joined forces for the funk-infused reggaeton track was released alongside a music video that shows Shakira creating her ideal man, turning out to be none other than Rauw Rauw. Both Latin stars delight with a choreography that showcases their best dance skills.

"NO MIENTEN" by Becky G

Just a few weeks before launching her new album ESQUEMAS on May 13 she's releasing her new song "No mienten". The up-tempo track with Spread Lof and Juacko features tropical sounds alongside Becky's sultry lyrics.

"No hay pretextos" by Kid Flex