12 Years of Love and Bliss: A Timeline of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Love Story
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called it quits on their whirlwind romance. Their steamy relationship and adorable family have inspired lovers across the world for over a decade. Let's take a walk down memory lane and reminisce on their best times together.
Sale el Sol
The 45 year old artist and 35 year old soccer star met just before the World Cup in South Africa during the summer of 2010.
After several photographs taken by paparazzi began to emerge and the "not yet" couple denying their relationship, Shakira made their union official with a simple tweet.
"Meet my sun," she wrote in 2011.
Me Enamore
The couple soon fell in love and didn't shy away from showing off some strong PDA.
Piqué attended the Barranquilla native's concerts and she was his biggest supporter at his soccer games.
Destiny
The Grammy Award winner and her soccer beau had many things in common, including their birthdays.
Both were born on February 2.
Starting a Family
Two years after the start of their romance, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.
"As some of you may know, Gerard and I are very happy awaiting the arrival of our first baby," Shakira wrote on her website. "At this time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives and postpone all the promotional activities planned over the next few days."
Milan Pique Mebarak
Their first child, Milan Piqué Mebarak was born on January 22, 2013.
Golden Years
The couple expanded their family in 2015 with the arrival of Sasha Piqué Mebarak on January 29.
A Family of Four
The family of four have shared their exciting adventures and loving times spent together. On Mother's Day 2022, Shakira shared a heartfelt post on Instagram alongside her sons.
"With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.
Proud Parents
In 2021, Piqué shared a photo in the Maldives together enjoying "family time."
Shakira has also shared videos cheering on her little ones at their sporting events and music recitals.
Thanks for the Memories
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement on June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."