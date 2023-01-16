The Queen of Heartbreak ballads expressed her support and sorority for the Colombian songstress in this loving video.

Upon the release of her newest chart-topping track "BZRP Music Sessions #53," Shakira has joined the ranks of Latin America's greatest diss-track songstresses.

Among them, the queen herself, Paquita la del Barrio, has taken the time to congratulate the barranquillera on raising her voice while also offering her friendship and sorority during these tough times.

"My dearest friend and colleague, Shakira, I found out you've had some issues with your family. I'm with you because I'm a woman and if someone knows about these things it's me," the legendary vocalist started on Instagram. "All I can say is to keep moving forward, what's important is that you have your kids, much to live for and you have everything in life, mija, so don't worry. I'm in Mexico, if you ever need anything from me, with pleasure you know I'm here. God bless you."

Paquita also dedicated a bit of her song "Las rodilleras" to the vocalist after sharing another bit of the video where she extended her advice for Shakira and reminded her she has much to keep living for.

Over the last few days, Shakira has remained at the top of the Spotify charts ranking at #1 with more than 12 million streams. She also set the record for the highest number of streams on a debut latin song on YouTube on Friday, reaching over 64 million views in the first 24 hours.

The "Te felicito" singer has been celebrating her success despite her ex, Gerard Piqué's attempts at diminishing the song that indirectly mentions him and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí. On Sunday, Shakira shared an Instagram story dancing alongside her girlfriends at her home in Barcelona while fans joined them outside.

Paquita y Shakira Credit: Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

"What would happen to us without the friends that dry our tears and also celebrate our good moments?" she asked.

On January 14, she also shared a heartfelt message on the power women have and how much the support of women accross the world has empowered her to keep going.

"I never thought what began as catharsis and relief for me would go straight at number one in the world in my 45 years and in Spanish. I want to hug the millions of women that elevate themselves in front of those who make us feel insignificant," she wrote. "Women that defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they don't agree, even if others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration."