The music video for "Monotonía" shows a side to the pop star we had not seen for over a decade.

Shakira's split from soccer player Gerard Piqué seems to have ripped the singer's heart right out of her chest as is depicted in her latest musical collaboration with Ozuna, "Monotonía."

The new single dropped on October 19 and is giving fans an inside look at how she has been feeling since her split from the Catalan athlete, with lyrics stating, "It was not your fault or mine/ It was monotony's."

The Barranquilla native has been teasing the song on Instagram for several weeks, adding a clip of her strolling through a grocery store in pajamas looking a bit worse for wear.

Tragedy has been plaguing the singer all year as she revealed she is going through one of the most "difficult" and "darkest hours" of her life during an interview with Elle.

Teaming up with Puerto Rican urban singer, Ozuna, "Monotonía" follows "Te felicitio" with Rauw Alejandro, which is also related to her breakup with Piqué.

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids," she added.

Shakira and Piqué released news of their breakup on June 4, asking that their privacy be respected as they mourned their separation and safeguarded their children.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement on June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."