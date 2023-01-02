The Colombian singer is rising from the ashes like a phoenix from one of the most challenging years in her life this 2023.

Shakira's Words of Encouragement for the New Year: "Continue to Know Your Worth"

Shakira has always known one thing for sure—when you least expect it sale el sol.

The barranquillera endured one of the most challenging years of her life in 2022 with her separation from long-term partner Gerard Piqué, legal issues with Spain's tax department and her father's ongoing health issues.

However, she's looking forward to 2023, sharing her optimism with her fans on New Year's Day. The songstress shared words of inspiration on her Instagram account.

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," she started. "Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference."

She continued, "The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love."

Touched by the "Te felicito" vocalist's words, fans left their own caring messages for Shak in the comments.

"You are one of the good ones Shak," one wrote. "Keep shining. You are light. Never forget!"

In the spirit of Christmas in 2022, the Colombian singer took her two sons, Sasha and Milan to the desert to spend the holidays, the first holiday season they spent apart from Piqué.