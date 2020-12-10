6 Things You Need to Recreate Shakira's New Music Video Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's everything you need to recreate the singer's look in "Girl Like Me," her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas.

After her successful performance earlier this year at the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira has released a new project. The Colombian singer has teamed up with the group the Black Eyed Peas for the new song and video "Girl Like Me." The new video, which already has more than 42 million views on YouTube, has the 43-year-old wearing three different looks and proving that the years have not affected her incredible figure.

She also took to social media to talk about her latest project. "New video, 'Girl Like Me' with the Black Eyed Peas!" she wrote on Instagram. "I had so much fun with this one — hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!"

In case you want to try her '80s look at home, here are six items you can use you recreate her "Girl Like Me" aesthetic.

1. The Red Top

Show off your figure with this sleeveless crop top from Commencer.

Buy It! Women's Crop Top Turtleneck, $16.99, Amazon

2. The Suspender Swimsuit

Nothing screams the '80s like the suspender swimsuit she wore in the video. This lookalike by the Sugarpuss Collection is almost a perfect match.

Buy It! Suspender Swimsuit With Rioback, $58, The Sugarpuss Collection

3. The Sweatbands

Another staple of the decade are these fire-engine red wristbands.

Buy It! Suddora Wrist Sweatbands, $7.99, Amazon

4. The Scarf

Shakira wore a similar long scarf in the video; this one by Lujuny is a great way to top off the look.

Buy It! Lujuny Long Thin Chiffon Scarf, $13.95, Amazon

5. The Sneakers

Many types of sneakers were popular in the '80s, but this classic look from Reebok was without question one of the most iconic.

Buy It! Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes, $75, Reebok

6. The Leg Warmers

Another must-have to complete your homage is a pair of cable-knit leg warmers.