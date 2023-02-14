The "La vida es una" singer recently revealed that the "Te felicito" singer will be on her upcoming album.

Bichotas Unite: Karol G and Shakira Will Be Releasing Song Together

Looks like the hopes, wishes, and prayers of women everywhere are being answered.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, superstar singer and queen bichota Karol G clues fans in on the dream collaboration we've always wanted: one with Shakira.

Shakira y Karol G Shakira y Karol G | Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

After Shakira released her global hit "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" alongside Bizarrap, the Medellin songstress told the publication that she felt that they could unite for her song "TGQ" which will be on her fourth studio album.

Karol notes that once Shakira heard the song she felt validated.

The "Provenza" singer said, "She was, like 'Oh my God, thank you. Those lyrics are perfectly the way I feel right now.'"