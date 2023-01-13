The music video has reached more than 65M views in 24 hours, becoming the most-watched new Latin song on YouTube.

Aside from winning her breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué, Shakira is topping music charts with her new hit alongside Bizarrap "BZRP Music Sessions #53."

The song brings light into Piqué's infidelity, coldheartedness, how he left her with her mother-in-law as a neighbor, and even sets the spotlight on his new 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí.

The video has more than 65 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, making it the most-watched Latin music debut in the platform's history and made it on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart.

"Thanks to the incredible @bizarrap, @SonyMusicLatin and my wonderful team and group of warrior women that have walked by my side," Shakira tweeted on January 13. "This is for all the women that taught me that when life gives you lemons there's no other choice than to make

The diss track has also gone viral for some key phrases, including, "You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio," and "I was out of your league, which is why you're with someone just like you."

Another iconic phrase says that "Women don't cry anymore, they make money," one that has become a fan favorite as memes take over the internet quoting the barranquillera's new hit song.