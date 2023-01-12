Shakira's "BZRP Music Sessions #53" is Serving the Best Memes on the Internet
If you thought Shakira was going to be left ciega, sordomuda after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, think again. The Barranquillera teamed up with Bizarrap to launch "BZRP Music Sessions #53," and the internet has been flooded with some of the best memes of 2023 thus far.
"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran..."
"...las mujeres facturan."
Shakira showed the world that if you can turn your heartbreak into multi-million dollar art, do it.
It's better to cry in a Ferrari.
She Wolf
With this song, the Colombia native reminds everyone of their worth—with interest added.
"Una loba como yo no está para tipos como tú," sing it girl!
RIP
Fans claim the song has buried Piqué, Clara Chía Martí, and their reputation.
The track was released days after a video of Martí at the singer's house before the official separation came out.
Shakira or Paquita la del Barrio?
Following in the footsteps of Latin America's great heartbreak ballad singers, all she needed to add was "rata de dos patas" to her collab with BZRP.
Instead, she said, "Yo contigo ya no regreso, ni que me llores ni me supliques."
Fans Happy to See a Comeback
Several fans have shared this Shrek meme of "hit him with the chair" as they anxiously awaited Shakira to make a comeback after Piqué publicly paraded around with Martí.
Directly Indirect
Shakira didn't mince words on this track and CLARA-mente mentioned both Piqué and Martí in the song, using their names through a play on words.
She sings, "Entendí que no es culpa mía que te critiquen, yo solo hago música perdón que te salpique," about Piqué.
And about Martí, she sings, "Tiene nombre de persona buena, claramente es igualita que tú, pa' tipos como tú."
#53 for the Win
The Argentine DJ and record producer gave Shak the space to process...and bank.
Casio and Twingo in Recovery
She even references both Casio watches and Twingo cars, making comparisons between them and Piqué.
The lyrics go, "Yo valgo por dos de 22, cambiaste un Ferrari por un Twingo. Cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio, vas acelerado dale despacio."
Which translates to, "I'm worth two 22 year olds, you changed a Ferrari for a Twingo. Changed a Rolex for a Casio, you're going to fast, slow down."
Her Hips and Her Wallet Don't Lie
Instead of sharing your abuela's Piolín, you can now share Shakira for luck and prosperity in 2023.
BZRP Music Sessions #53
Watch the official video here!