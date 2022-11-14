The Colombian singer will star at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony taking place in Qatar.

This Time for Qatar: Shakira's Memorable Performances at the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20 and soccer fans everywhere are setting high expectations for this year's opening ceremony in Qatar.

Even more exciting, Colombian superstar Shakira is coming back to the FIFA stage for the fourth time.

Although she will be the main performer, she will be accompanied by other artists such as BTS, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, Nora Fatehi and Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.

In celebration of one of the most beloved sports in the world, we're breaking down Shakira's FIFA World Cup performances.

"Hips Don't Lie" ft. Wyclef Jean - Germany 2006

Shakira showed the world how they do it in Colombia in 2006 alongside Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean. The artists performed at the 18th closing ceremony after Italy won out against France.

"Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" - South Africa 2010

The song that circled the globe and united millions was performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

"La La La" ft. Carlinhos Brown - Rio 2014

In 2014, the Barranquillera performed at the closing ceremony after Germany won the world cup.