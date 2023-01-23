Shakira Shows Fans Some Love with this Surprising Proposal

The Colombian star showed her love for fans who have supported her after the release of "BZRP Sessions #53."

So far, 2023 has started out with a lot of love for Shakira.

The Colombian star, who has delayed her move to Miami, FL, due to the delicate health of her father, has received an outpouring of support from fans after the release of "BZRP Sessions #53," the heartbreak anthem that brought her back to chart-topping success.

Since the track's release, fans have visited the star's home in Barcelona, Spain, camping outside in the hopes of getting a glimpse of her.

In a recent video, fans shared when the Pies descalzos singer came out to her balcony to talk and even offered to go grab a drink with them.

In the video, fans thank her for stepping outside to greet them, then they tell her they want to give her a book that has been inspired by women.

Humbly, she tells them, "I'll come out shortly and we can grab a drink!"

Loving her statement, her fans said they'd wait for her outside, to which she said, "In about an hour we can see each other."

According to Lecturas magazine, Tonino, the singer's brother has also come out to greet and record fans so he can show the artist their affection for her.