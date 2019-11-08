Shakira Talks About the Struggle to Regain Her Voice in New Concert Documentary

Shakira fans are counting the days until November 13, when her new documentary Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour hits theaters. The movie will show the challenges the Colombian star faced after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage in late 2017 that required vocal rest and caused her to think she might never sing again. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a sneak peek of the documentary on Instagram. The clip shows her in working mom mode, rehearsing for her world tour with sons Sasha and Milan by her side. The singer gives some insight into how much she struggled to regain her voice after deciding not to have a risky surgery. “Undergoing surgery would have meant I was separated from my children for a long time,” she says.

She also talks about how her health crisis affected her children. “Post-surgery I wouldn’t have been allowed to even sneeze. I remember asking Sasha in December about the gifts he wanted from Santa,” she recalls. “He said, ‘I’m going to ask God, the Virgin Mary, for mom to recover her voice. Do you know what it is to have two kids aged two and four-and-a-half and not be able to talk to them? Communicating with them using a white board and by making signs.”

Shakira — who will perform with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl next year — had to cancel the European dates of her El Dorado World Tour after doctors discovered the hemorrhage. “During these last few days of rehearsals I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I’m devastated,” she shared then on social media, adding, “As much at it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I’ve got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury.”

Now, her vocal cords have healed, and she’s ready to hit the stage again. “I healed miraculously, really, because the doctors were convinced I needed a medical procedure,” she told the Associated Press. “I felt so much gratitude, so much joy to be able to sing again. I think at some point in my life I had taken it for granted.”

For information on showtimes in your area, visit the movie’s official website.