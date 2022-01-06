The entire family was having some fun in the sun while on a boat.

Shakira is starting 2022 with new dance moves featuring some peculiar back-up dancers.

The Colombian singer shared a video on her Instagram on Tuesday where she is seen aboard a boat dancing to a TikTok choreography alongside her young cousins and her two sons footballer Gerard Piqué, Sasha and Milan.

"This is a choreo that my little cousins taught me, though I'm not sure I learned it very well 😜," the Grammy award-winner captioned the post.

In the clip, the singer and her two younger cousins are dancing to Pharrell William's popular 2003 song "Frontin'" featuring Jay-Z.

When all the ladies turn around, little Sasha crashes the clip with an adorable "peace and love" hand sign. In the background, Milan also tries to crash the clip but wasn't as successful as his little brother.

This is not the first time the Barranquilla native has posted videos showing off her two boys.

Aside from their viral choreography to J Balvin's "In da Ghetto," in December 2021, Shakira shared a video of her 8-year-old son Milan playing the piano, honoring their dearest "Bela."

"This virtual concert is Milan's small homage to our dear Bela, who left teaching us both parents and children the love, respect and devotion for one's work, and how to make our kids feel that what they do is the most important thing in our world," she wrote.

She also shared 6-year-old Sasha's a milestone martial arts moment.