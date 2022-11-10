The Colombian songstress is looking toward the future with hope and excitement.

This is How Shakira Hopes to Celebrate the Holidays This Year

It has been a difficult year for Shakira, but that hasn't stopped her from making big plans for the holidays alongside her sons, Sasha and Milán.

She reveals in a Vogue interview that she is looking forward to "slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life."

The artist is closing out the year by making her debut appearance in Burberry's 2022 holiday campaign where she can be seen sporting a sheer gown covered in jewels—a look that has been causing an uproar across the internet.

In a short clip called The Night Before, she detailed her favorite part of the holiday celebrations and what she loves to do with her little ones.

"Christmas to me means making my kids happy, seeing them smile," she said. "I'd love to spend more holidays in Barranquilla, it's unforgettable, it's very unique," she added.

The Colombian songstress detailed her favorite holiday memory, which took her back to her childhood and younger days alongside her father.

"I remember my dad brought home once a Santa and it was the best night of my life," she remembered. "He also brought a little piano with him. I think that's probably the best gift I ever had."

The fashion campaign is a first for the "Hips Don't Lie" vocalist who stunned in several iconic outfits styled by the luxurious British brand.

"I'm honestly so thrilled about it—it's the first time I've done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is such an iconic brand," she said. "To me, Burberry is elegance personified, and timeless—fashion is such an ever-changing world, always evolving," she added. "Burberry manages to evolve with the time but always keeps its distinctive, classy style."

As Shaki prepares to close out her whirlwind year, she has big plans for the future and is excited about what awaits her in 2023.