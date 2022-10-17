The Nicaraguan American actress discusses what it was like to work on Sprung as well as how she is hoping to further Latinx representation in entertainment.

Seeing someone that looks like you on TV and in film can have a profound effect on people. From the way they talk to the way they dress to the way they carry themselves, representation even in the smallest way can echo indefinitely.

Like many in the Latinx community, Nicaraguan American actress Shakira Barrera truly knows why seeing yourself on screen is important—something she and her fellow GLOW cast members fought for before their Netflix show was canceled.

Reminiscing on the letter Barrera and her colleagues wrote to the producers asking for better storylines for the show's actors of color, "GLOW is still a big heartbreak for me. Parting ways with that show and those wonderful women who I was lucky enough to work with was tough. We wrote the letter for ourselves and for the future generations who see themselves in us."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Chica Boss discusses what her experience has been like on Amazon Freeve's show Sprung and how she hopes to continue being a beacon of representation for the Latinx community.

Shakira Barrera Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea

Sprung has a very unconventional and humorous storyline that centers around the philosophy that family is sometimes made up of people you meet along the way. What was it like for you to bring this story to life?

I come from a very small family, so my friends have always been my family as well. This very much reminded me of that and how important community and like-minded individuals are—even though we are very different, just like in Sprung.

Sprung comes from the brilliant mind of Greg Garcia, the man behind shows like My Name is Earl, Raising Hope, and Yes, Dear. As an actress, why did you feel this was a project you wanted to dive into?

Yes! Of course! I love doing comedy and Greg's comedy is very specific and his tone is well-curated so it was just all about listening, executing, and staying loose on set.

You were able to breathe life into the role of Gloria. What elements about the character really drew you in when you read the script for the first time?

I love how smart she was and independent. She wanted more for herself so she went out and got it, regardless of the fact she's committing crimes, but that's the fun [thing] of being an actor. Oh, and the fact that she's Nicaraguan just like me!

Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt, "Sprung" Credit: Courtesy: Amazon Freevee

You share the screen with seasoned comedic actress Martha Plimpton and actor Garret Dillahunt. As an actress, what was that experience like for you? What was the biggest lesson you learned on set that you feel you'll be taking with you to other projects?

Martha and Garret are complete legends and watching them work was really an acting class in itself. It was really hard not to break character for me. Their comedic timing is way too good. I learned to just go for it on the first take. Don't wait to be completely ridiculous, because it may just work.

In addition to Sprung, you've also appeared on the show GLOW, where you and your fellow cast members penned an open letter to producers about the lack of proper representation for actors of color. While fans didn't get to see the fruits of your labor on the backend, what did it feel like for you to see that the changes you needed were made possible? What did it feel like for you to be "heard?"

GLOW is still a big heartbreak for me. Parting ways with that show and those wonderful women who I was lucky enough to work with was tough. We wrote the letter for ourselves and for the future generations who see themselves in us.

I can only speak for myself when I say that the letter was so empowering, regardless of the outcome. I hope that our efforts left a lasting impression on the people in the industry who make the bigger decisions in terms of hiring and story-telling. We love our fans and really do hope they still love what we made.

Cast Of Netflix's "Glow" Celebrates Premiere Of Season 2 With 80's Takeover On Muscle Beach Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Acting is a craft that is not for the faint of heart. What is a piece of advice you'd offer other aspiring actors and actresses about pursuing this as a career?

I'd pass along the advice my mother gave to me: to have the skin of an elephant, the work ethic of an ant, and the heart of a child. Like you mentioned, this craft is not for the faint of heart. It is for those artists who can't imagine their lives without it.

Living and breathing through the many trials and tribulations is very much a part of this. Remember that life is binary. The "nos" you will receive will naturally open up space for the wonderful blessings to come.

Your short film Huella garnered quite a bit of buzz after its debut at Sundance. What was it like seeing it receive so much acclaim?

Huella was one of the biggest pleasures of my career. My director, Gabriela Ortega, is so talented and turned a beautifully complicated script into a piece of artwork that translated to so many people.

The collaboration between us and the entire creative team was so natural. We were pleased to premiere at Tribeca as well as Sundance and we can't wait to work together again. Perhaps on the feature version of Huella.

Shakira Barrera at 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

Latinos aren't a monolith—they come in all shapes, colors and have varying opinions about everything. How do you hope to continue authentically representing your Nicaraguan heritage through your work?

Thank you for asking this question because it really is one of the reasons why I do what I do. I take this platform in the entertainment industry very seriously and have aligned myself with many humanitarian causes and organizations [that] give back to Nicaragua.