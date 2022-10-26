Shakira Is Waiting for Bad Bunny to Do This to Move Forward With a Possible Collaboration

There's no doubt Shakira is going through a rough patch in her personal life. From her split with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué to facing tax evasion claims and her father's deteriorating health, the Colombian singer has said she's living her "darkest hour."

This year, however, she also has been able to turn her broken heart into art with chart-topping collaborations —including "Te felicito" with Rauw Alejandro and "Monotonía" with Ozuna— and it looks like the singer is seeking one more with none other than Bad Bunny.

Shakira Credit: Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Shortly after the release of "Monotonía," fans praised the new track and asked the barranquillera to call on el conejo malo for her next big hit.

"Shakira call Bad Bunny. You're only missing Bad Bunny," YouTuber JaviFerrariTV wrote in one of his videos. "My peeps, I hope so, can you imagine Shakira with Bad Bunny, it would break the internet," he added.

Seeing his comment, the singer replied: "Yes, I'm waiting for bunny to call me! How did you know?"

Comentario de Shakira Credit: Youtube / JaviFerrariTV

Previously, the "Hips Don't Lie" vocalist and the urban singer performed together at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show where they sang a medley of "Chantaje," "Callaíta," and "I Like It."