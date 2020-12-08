Mario Lopez Plays Sexy Colonel Sanders in a New KFC Movie on Lifetime

Mario Lopez has everyone talking with his latest acting project. The Saved By the Bell star and host of Extra will play a sexy Colonel Sanders in the new movie A Recipe for Seduction. The KFC and Lifetime co-production also stars actress Tessa Munro (known for her roles in All My Children, Passions, The Young and the Restless, and Scandal).

In the trailer for the mini-movie, we see Lopez as the iconic Sanders, complete with silver hair and a goatee. He plays a seductive chef who falls in love with his boss's daughter. "As the holidays near, an heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother," reads a plot synopsis. "When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans."

Image zoom Credit: KFC X LIFETIME

The 15-minute romance promises steamy scenes and lots of passion and mystery. "Colonel Sanders is adding some sabor to the menu ... Get your appetite ready," Lopez, 47, teased on Instagram with a poster of the movie. "I don’t know if this is really happening but I hope it is lmfao," commented Cuban American actor and singer Jencarlos Canela. Mario's wife, Courtney Lopez, joked, "Gimme dat chicken leg."

KFC added on its Facebook page: "Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer." According to a press release by the food chain, the short film is "full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play, and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken."

Image zoom Credit: KFC X LIFETIME

This is not the first time the Colonel has showed off his seductive powers. KFC previously released the romantic novel Tender Wings of Desire.