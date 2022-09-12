Embrace Pleasure This Sexual Health Month With These 3 Tips

This #MondayMotivation we're giving you three ways to help you spark more joy during your solo pleasure or with a partner.

As a sex coach, I am often approached by clients who want to add more pleasure to their lives. Despite the advances we have made as a society to break down taboos, sexual health and education continue to lack in society, making the need for a better understanding of how sex affects us more important each day.

Every September, the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) celebrates World Sexual Health Month—a space to talk about the way sex is important for our bodies, sexually transmitted diseases, relationship dynamics to keep in mind and also a way to share resources that can help us lead healthier and more pleasurable lives.

This #MondayMotivation we're commemorating this year's theme for Sexual Health Day and Sexual Health month, "Let's Talk Pleasure," with three key tips to access pleasure in your life.

Conversation Credit: Getty Images

Get to Know Your Body

I always tell my clients that great sex starts with the relationship they have with their minds and bodies. Doing mirror work, looking at your body, and of course, masturbating is a great way to start.

When you know the way your body works, you'll be more likely to later communicate what you like to a partner, enhancing the overall sexual experience.

Open Communication About Sex

Oftentimes, when clients come to my practice they are ashamed about discussing sex. This is quite normal, as we've been taught culturally that talking about sex can be perceived as "indecent" or "inadequate," especially if you're a woman.

However, talking about sex with your partner is a key component of having pleasurable sex. Your partner is not a mind reader or a magician, therefore, expecting them to know and anticipate your needs is wishful thinking. Also, getting to know your partner's sexual blueprint and your own can help in finding out your love language in bed.

Sex Credit: Getty Images

Take Care of Your Sexual Health

Taking care of your sexual health and keeping a dialogue open with your medical care provider and partner about sex is pivotal. Regardless of whether you have one consistent sex partner or several, make getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases part of your yearly routine.

Women, who are more at risk for developing cervical cancer, should ask their providers about adding the screening as part of the test. The use of condoms and other barriers against disease is highly recommended.