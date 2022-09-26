Raise the Temperature in the Bedroom With Our Top 7 Sexual Wellness Picks
Sexual Health Awareness Month continues to be celebrated throughout September, bringing us a chance to embrace pleasure, respect our sexual rights and open our perspectives on sex. To help you amp up the heat in the bedroom, we're sharing our top 7 sexual health picks from lube to sex toys.
Bido
This Miami-based sexual health brand has placed foreplay in a bottle. Bido is made from natural ingredients to help your body and mind get in the mood for intimacy.
With bottles for him and her, bido helps with stress, anxiety, blood circulation, energy levels and hormonal balance.
Bido Sexual Supplement, www.itsbido.com, $39.90 for 6-pack
Runi's Play Primer
Runi's Play Primer is a new CBD infused lubricant for better, faster and bigger orgasms and sensations. Made for solo or partnered play, the lubricant is made with aloe vera, a CBD isolate, vegan and all natural ingredients.
The Play Primer is also latex-safe for safe sex and is designed to increase blood flow, promote pelvic relaxation, decrease inflammation and pain. Even better, it was made by rising CEO & Founder Felicia Hershenhorn.
Runi, Play Primer, www. meetruni.com, $44
Self Disclosure Intimacy Serum
The Self Self Disclosure Intimacy Serum is your go to for all your daily needs. Serving as a masturbation oil, skin hydrator, razor burn prevention, scalp moisturizer and more.
The serum was created with ingredients that help soothe the nervous system, reduce stress, and act as an aphrodisiac. Additionally, this psychodermatology-oil can be used to reduce period cramps and cuticle oil.
Self Made, Self Disclosure Intimacy Serum, www.beselfmade.co/products/self-disclosure, $28
WooWoo Saddle Sore
Welcome calm, smooth and nourishing with WooWoo's Saddle Sore Soothing Balm. Use it as a preventative and curative barrier to chafing, as an after-shave or post-waxing. Induced with chamomile, rosehip oil and aloe vera, this is relief in a tube.
WooWoo, Saddle Sore Smoothing Bam, www.woowoo.fun, $7
Kegel Trainer
Euphoric orgasms and improved pelvic floor function are just a few of the benefits of PlusOne's Kegel Trainer. This device helps workout your pelvic floor to reach stronger and more frequent orgasms.
This toy has 5 vibration settings, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a waterproof design for use in the shower or bath.
PlusOne, Kegel Trainer, www.myplusone.com, $59.99
Spellbound Stimulator
Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Spellbound Stimulator from Cerē. The soft nonporous, medical grade silicone toy uses quiet, air-wave technology to simulate the suction and pulsation you feel from oral sex, while the other end can be inserted for G-spot stimulation.
The toy features 7 sucking and 7 vibrations to amplify your pleasure.
Cerē, Spellbound Stimulator, www.getcere.com, $97
Bloomi Water-Based Lubricant
Let things flow in the bedroom with Bloomi's Smooth Water-Based Personal Lubricant. The clean, water-based personal lubricant is formulated for penile and/or vaginal application. It moisturizes, lubricates and enhances sexual comfort.
Bloomi, SmoothWater-Based Personal Lubricant, www.thebloomi.com, $10