The six-episode show "explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners," Gwyneth Paltrow said.

Let's talk about sex!

Do you know your erotic blueprint? Do you love your partner but not your sex life? Do you have trouble reaching climax?

Gwyneth Paltrow is daring you to step out of your comfort zone and find a new roadmap to intimacy with a new six-part show on Netflix: Sex, Love & Goop.

"Sex, Love & Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners," the actress and entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. "A continuation of Goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago."

The show follows five real couples working with sex experts to explore their bodies and learn new methods to improve their relationships. Participants will learn the different ways in which intimacy can show up. In the trailer, Paltrow explains how each couple is trailblazing by sharing their story with the world.

"It's one thing to be emotionally vulnerable on camera, but to be sexually vulnerable, we've never really seen this before," she said.

Paltrow has long advocated for sexual health and pleasure. Her previous collaboration with Netflix, The Goop Lab, featured an episode called "The Pleasure is Ours," which focused on the female orgasm. Additionally, Goop—the wellness and lifestyle brand and company founded by the actress—has developed several products that include dildos, vibrators, lubricants, and supplements focused on sex.

"Talking about sex (and sex toys) is certainly a responsibility we've had some fun with over the years," the company says on their website regarding the episode. "So when we set out to explore female pleasure on The Goop Lab, we had already asked a lot of questions about sexual health. As it turns out, we had no right to be cocky."