Take Control of Your Sexual Pleasure With These 7 Books
It's time to put ourselves first in line for sexual pleasure. As society grows out of ingrained taboos, beliefs and limiting behaviors, learning about the ins and outs of pleasure is a must. To help you get inspired and empowered throughout your sexual journey, our #bookmarked series is featuring seven books and authors who are changing the game inside and outside the bedroom.
Sex ¡Oh!
Knowledge is power—especially when it comes to sex—and breaking down the taboo pieces of it are not that simple. Author and illustrator, Lyona, has been delving into "sexual activism" for some time on social media. This illustrated, fun and didactic book helps to deconstruct learned behaviors and beliefs about sex so that we can embrace our own sexual revolutions without all the noise.
Orgas (mitos)
According to psychologist and sexologist, Laura Morán Fernandez, sexuality is to be enjoyed. In this book, she takes the time to demystify sex in an easy to understand way while clarifying some of the greatest myths surrounding pleasure which include squirting, orgasms, virginity and the diversity of sexual pleasure.
El Placer
Illustrator Maria Hesse is opening up about her sexual awakening in this masterpiece. Every detail weaves the story of the author's own journey as she unravels her curiosity, doubts, misinformation and ingrained guilt. The result is an incredibly relatable tale that also makes reference to some of history's most misunderstood and erased women, her mother, sister and community.
Come as You Are
There's no questioning why Come as You Are graced the New York Times best selling list for so long. If you're looking for a step-by-step guide on how to cum, this is it. Author Emily Nagoski invites you to trust your instincts, work with your body and let yourself be carried away without judgement.
Pleasure in the World: Erotic Writing by Latin American Women
Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert and Margarite Fernández Olmos have brought us this magnificent anthology that touches on feminine sexuality both in prose and poetry. The entries chosen will take you into an almost tantric world of authors from Latin America as they share their most erotic stories.
Una Curiosa Historia del Sexo
Get ready to learn about sexual history from a brand new perspective, with lots of humor, of course. Doctor Kate Lister brings her broad knowledge on the history of sex and the popular investigation of the Whores of Yore as she explores the history of sex. From ancient to modern times, this book gets down and dirty.
The Wild Woman's Way
Michaela Boehm knows a thing or two about pleasure. The Tantra, intimacy and sex expert is our guide through the secret of finding deep pleasure in this book. Through the use of practical exercises that engage our senses, she encourages to embody our sexuality on another level.