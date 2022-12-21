Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer of Crisis Text Line, shares her tips for navigating tough conversations with your family at gatherings.

Exclusive: 4 Tips to Help You Set Clear Boundaries with Family Over the Holidays

Family get-togethers can be tough, especially when you incorporate the added layer of the holiday season.

As it's the end of the year, folks are typically stressed by final deadlines at work, organizing holiday parties and getting presents for their loved ones. It can also be a lonely and somewhat isolating time for some as well.

Navigating conversations during this time could take a certain level of mental juggling as it might seem like you're walking on a mine field. With this in mind, People Chica asked Dr. Shairi Turner for some insight on how to keep our cool.

In an exclusive with People Chica, the Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line shares her top tips for navigating tough conversations with your family during the holidays (and any other season).

Dr Shairi Turner of Crisis Text Line Dr. Shairi Turner of Crisis Text Line | Credit: Crisis Text Line

Be open about what folks can expect

Clear and thorough conversations with the loved ones you will be interacting with can help ease tensions.

Dr. Turner asserts, "Be transparent with expectations up front and in advance." She suggests saying things like, "We want this to be a low-key and stress-free dinner celebration…"

"If conversations become emotional or heated, call a time out and ask to resume the discussion after the holidays," she explains.

Be clear about the boundaries you are setting

Understanding what your internal limits are can go a long way to knowing what you will and won't tolerate.

Dr. Turner explains, "Know your own boundaries and let people know when you don't want to discuss a specific topic. Practice stating those boundaries in a calm, clear way before the situation arises."

Look for clarity but be empathetic

Oftentimes, what folks say has nothing to do with us and everything to do with internal conflicts people can be dealing with.

Remember, empathy with others (and ourselves) can go a long way.

"Reflect back [on] what you think you are hearing someone else say—for clarity. Sometimes we listen for things that are not being said," Dr. Turner notes. "Be empathetic. Everyone is feeling stressed. Validate feelings without being defensive."

Be self-aware

Knowing where your head is throughout this time is vital to helping maintain your internal peace.

"Stay present. When we feel triggered, it is because past experiences are influencing and escalating a current situation," Dr. Turner concludes.

If you or someone you know find that you are struggling and would like someone to chat with, reach out to the Crisis Text Line to receive bilingual help by texting HOME to 741741.