Are Water Signs the Most Common Among Serial Killers? Horrorscope Report Tells All!

With Halloween approaching, check out the astrological signs of most serial killers and victims. You'll be surprised at the results.

The minds of serial killers have intrigued the masses since the dawn of time with their intricate plans, secrecy and stories fueling the plots of movies, television shows and books alike. They remain elusive to some of the most educated panel of researchers, psychiatrists, psychoanalysts and criminologists.

What drives them? Childhood trauma? Mental illness? Can the cosmos have something to do with it?

With Halloween just a few days away —with marathons of killer movies in store— a recent study released by astrology-zodiac-signs.com reveals the most common astrological signs of known serial killers. The findings were compiled using a dataset of 485 serial killers whose birth dates were available; they included killers who worked in groups and pairs. The findings are based only on sun signs and does not take their entire birth chart into consideration. Here's what they found:

Water signs had the highest percentage of serial killers and victims.

John Wayne Gacy Credit: Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images

Looks like waters do run deep after all! Twenty-eight percent of killers were Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio — and they had the highest numbers of victims as well, at 27 percent. The three water signs ranked among the top four most common signs —with 46 serial murderers each. Combined with the fire sign of Sagittarius, they made up 38 percent of all serial killers.

The most notorious serial killer in the United States, Samuel Little, a Cancer, confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005. Little targeted vulnerable groups that included sex workers and addicts; his crimes were almost never investigated.

Capricorns have a mind for murder.

Even though the water signs take the cake when it comes to the number of serial killers, Capricorns come in first when it comes to the overall number of murders. Capricorn killers accounted for 813 murders (by 42 listed serial killers). In comparison to the other earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, Capricorns came out deadlier with Taurus ranking as one of the lowest on the list (27 serial killers), and Virgo came in at 40.

Among the deadliest killers in the study was Harold Shipman, a physician from the UK who killed more than 200 patients between 1975 and 1998 through heroin injections and falsifying medical records. He was a Capricorn.

Fire signs accounted for the lowest number of victims.

Ted Bundy Credit: Getty Images

Despite their fiery nature, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius (Ted Bundy, above) had for the overall lowest number of victims in the study. Sagittarius, however, still ranked among the top four for number of killers, and Aries had the highest number of victims among the fire signs with 411 murders.

Data Points Per Sign*

Aries

Total Number of Serial Killers: 38

Total Number of Victims: 411

Notable Serial Killers: Donald Harvey

Taurus

Total Number of Serial Killers: 27

Total Number of Victims: 204

Notable Serial Killers: Earle Nelson

Gemini

Total Number of Serial Killers: 27

Total Number of Victims: 218

Notable Serial Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer

Cancer

Total Number of Serial Killers: 46

Total Number of Victims: 404

Notable Serial Killer: Samuel Little

Leo

Total Number of Serial Killers: 39

Total Number of Victims: 351

Notable Serial Killer: William Suff

Virgo

Total Number of Serial Killers: 40

Total Number of Victims: 269

Notable Serial Killer: Gerald Stano

Libra

Total Number of Serial Killers: 44

Total Number of Victims: 485

Notable Serial Killer: Bill Longley

Scorpio

Total Number of Serial Killers: 46

Total Number of Victims: 537

Notable Serial Killer: Belle Gunness

Sagittarius

Total Number of Serial Killers: 46

Total Number of Victims: 350

Notable Serial Killer: Ted Bundy

Capricorn

Total Number of Serial Killers: 42

Total Number of Victims: 813

Notable Serial Killer: Dean Corll

Aquarius

Total Number of Serial Killers: 44

Total Number of Victims: 622

Notable Serial Killer: Gary Ridgway

Pisces

Total Number of Serial Killers: 46

Total Number of Victims: 461

Notable Serial Killer: John Wayne Gacy