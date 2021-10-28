Are Water Signs the Most Common Among Serial Killers? Horrorscope Report Tells All!
With Halloween approaching, check out the astrological signs of most serial killers and victims. You'll be surprised at the results.
The minds of serial killers have intrigued the masses since the dawn of time with their intricate plans, secrecy and stories fueling the plots of movies, television shows and books alike. They remain elusive to some of the most educated panel of researchers, psychiatrists, psychoanalysts and criminologists.
What drives them? Childhood trauma? Mental illness? Can the cosmos have something to do with it?
With Halloween just a few days away —with marathons of killer movies in store— a recent study released by astrology-zodiac-signs.com reveals the most common astrological signs of known serial killers. The findings were compiled using a dataset of 485 serial killers whose birth dates were available; they included killers who worked in groups and pairs. The findings are based only on sun signs and does not take their entire birth chart into consideration. Here's what they found:
Water signs had the highest percentage of serial killers and victims.
Looks like waters do run deep after all! Twenty-eight percent of killers were Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio — and they had the highest numbers of victims as well, at 27 percent. The three water signs ranked among the top four most common signs —with 46 serial murderers each. Combined with the fire sign of Sagittarius, they made up 38 percent of all serial killers.
The most notorious serial killer in the United States, Samuel Little, a Cancer, confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005. Little targeted vulnerable groups that included sex workers and addicts; his crimes were almost never investigated.
Capricorns have a mind for murder.
Even though the water signs take the cake when it comes to the number of serial killers, Capricorns come in first when it comes to the overall number of murders. Capricorn killers accounted for 813 murders (by 42 listed serial killers). In comparison to the other earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, Capricorns came out deadlier with Taurus ranking as one of the lowest on the list (27 serial killers), and Virgo came in at 40.
Among the deadliest killers in the study was Harold Shipman, a physician from the UK who killed more than 200 patients between 1975 and 1998 through heroin injections and falsifying medical records. He was a Capricorn.
Fire signs accounted for the lowest number of victims.
Despite their fiery nature, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius (Ted Bundy, above) had for the overall lowest number of victims in the study. Sagittarius, however, still ranked among the top four for number of killers, and Aries had the highest number of victims among the fire signs with 411 murders.
Data Points Per Sign*
Aries
Total Number of Serial Killers: 38
Total Number of Victims: 411
Notable Serial Killers: Donald Harvey
Taurus
Total Number of Serial Killers: 27
Total Number of Victims: 204
Notable Serial Killers: Earle Nelson
Gemini
Total Number of Serial Killers: 27
Total Number of Victims: 218
Notable Serial Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer
Cancer
Total Number of Serial Killers: 46
Total Number of Victims: 404
Notable Serial Killer: Samuel Little
Leo
Total Number of Serial Killers: 39
Total Number of Victims: 351
Notable Serial Killer: William Suff
Virgo
Total Number of Serial Killers: 40
Total Number of Victims: 269
Notable Serial Killer: Gerald Stano
Libra
Total Number of Serial Killers: 44
Total Number of Victims: 485
Notable Serial Killer: Bill Longley
Scorpio
Total Number of Serial Killers: 46
Total Number of Victims: 537
Notable Serial Killer: Belle Gunness
Sagittarius
Total Number of Serial Killers: 46
Total Number of Victims: 350
Notable Serial Killer: Ted Bundy
Capricorn
Total Number of Serial Killers: 42
Total Number of Victims: 813
Notable Serial Killer: Dean Corll
Aquarius
Total Number of Serial Killers: 44
Total Number of Victims: 622
Notable Serial Killer: Gary Ridgway
Pisces
Total Number of Serial Killers: 46
Total Number of Victims: 461
Notable Serial Killer: John Wayne Gacy
* The list of notable serial killers recognized are only in the United States.