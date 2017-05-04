Serena Williams doesn't know her baby's sex, because everybody loves a good surprise

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

So much happens at the Met Gala, it’s almost overwhelming. Between the show-stopping outfits and the massive number of stars, it can take a while to sort through all the excitement. And, while the fashion statements are always enchanting, hearing Serena Williams talk about her baby’s sex has to be one of the most heartwarming moments of the entire event.

Serena stunned in a green Versace outfit at the Met Gala. The gown made the pregnant athlete totally glow, and it showed off her gorgeous growing baby bump.

But during an interview with Vogue‘s André Leon Talley, Serena admitted that she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, did not yet know the baby’s sex.

Both parents were glowing as they discussed their little bundle of love.

“We are waiting,” she said, before adding, “We call it baby.”

These days, it’s easy to figure out a baby’s sex – if you want to. Some couples know as early as 16 weeks into the pregnancy whether they can expect a baby boy or girl. But some people remain a little more “old-fashioned” about knowing the sex of their baby. And it sounds like Serena and Alexis are following that path.

Besides, sex is just one way of identifying yourself to the world. And we’ve learned throughout the years that gender is a lot more fluid and complicated than specific body parts.

Though the baby isn’t due until the fall, Serena has already shown she’ll be a wonderful and loving mother.

Of course, the tennis champion knows a thing or two about focus and following through. So we have no doubt she’ll be as devoted to her baby as she is to everything else she does. And, secretly, we hope the little one – whether it’s a boy or a girl – loves to play tennis.

But no matter what sex the baby is, it will surely be a happy surprise!