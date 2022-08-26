This #FashionFriday, People Chica beauty writer Laura Acosta is embracing her inner señora­– here’s how you can, too

Entering Your Señora Era? Here's How to Do It in Style

It's a Friday night and I'm relaxing at home in my chancleteas, eating homemade picadillo and planning on going to sleep early so I can deep clean the apartment tomorrow morning.

Sound relatable?

If so, like me, you may be entering your Señora era.

All over social media, millennial and Gen Z Latinas are proudly proclaiming they've entered their #SeñoraEra and embracing a brand of self-care modeled after our tias and abuelas.

For many, the Señora era is about slowing down and taking time to appreciate the little things, from sipping a delicious afternoon cafecito to tending for houseplants while listening to old-school salsa.

Of course, the Señora lifestyle can also mean embracing the subtle glamour of the women who raised us.

Here are a few ways I'm incorporating their style into my everyday looks with a 2022 twist.

Fragrance

Growing up, my abuela's vanity table was always covered in jars of skincare, talco and of course, beautiful bottles of perfume.

Now, reaching for a luxurious fragrance makes me instantly feel a bit more glamorous, even if I'm decked out in athleisure.

Latino owned brand Bō Perfume's Agua De Santos is inspired by classic floral fragrances and is perfect for anyone who grew up wearing agua de colonia.

Bo perfume Credit: Courtesy of Bo Perfume

Bō Perfume, Agua De Santos, $290, houseofbo.com

Jewelry

What señora doesn't love a few gold accessories?

I wear my nameplate bracelet every day and love adding in pieces from brands like vibemade, who add crystals for good energy.

Vibemade Credit: Courtesy of Vibemade

Red Lip

It's a classic for a reason– a touch of red can upgrade any makeup look.

Plus, a bold color can make you feel as fearless as the strong women inspiring this trend.

La mas bonita Credit: Courtesy of La Más Bonita

La Más Bonita Cosmetics, Soy Imparable Lipstick, $13.99, lamasbonitashop.com

Comfortable fit

Abuelitas are on onto something with their batas de casa.

For a modern version, opt for a loose dress you could wear all day that looks cute without sacrificing your comfort.

Target, vestido Credit: Courtesy of Target