Army Punishes 14 Senior Officers at Fort Hood Following Vanessa Guillen Killing

On Tuesday, the Army announced that 14 senior officers will be punished following a probe that was initiated after the murder of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen and several other deaths at the Fort Hood base in Texas this year.

The issues at Fort Hood are "directly related to leadership failures," Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.

"I directed the relief and or suspension of commanders and other leaders from the corps to the squad level," adding that 14 senior officers "have been relieved of suspended from their positions."

The decision is one of the largest disciplinary actions even taken by the service, an Army official told CNN. All year, the base has been dealing with concerns related to how the military has dealt with issues of sexual assault, harassment, and violence among soldiers. The investigation is still ongoing, so it's possible that more formal disciplinary action could be taken against the officers.

The probe conducted an independent review after Guillen's remains were discovered in June, three months after her disappearance from the base in April. According to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, she had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory where she worked. Officials named Aaron David Robinson as the main suspect in her disappearance. His girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, allegedly helped Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillén's body, and was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in July.