The bill was included under the National Defense Authorization Act and will overhaul military procedure when it comes to reporting sexual assault or misconduct.

The family of late Fort Hood Army soldier Spf. Vanessa Guillen are experiencing a bittersweet moment with the U.S. Senate's latest decision.

Members of the Senate recently authorized the National Defense Authorization Act which carried in it the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act.

The bill, per KXAN, would conduct a complete overhaul of how the U.S. military handles and prosecutes allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

The bill is reportedly on its way to the office of President Joe Biden for final approval.

In a tweet, Guillen's sister Mayra shared how "bittersweet" the news is. She begins, "THE BILL HAS BEEN PASSED. #NDAA #IamVanessaGuillen this is a bittersweet feeling."

Guillen continues, "The loss of my sister created the biggest military law change in history. I awaited so long for this day. All our work payed off. There's more to come. Amen."

So what will the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act do? According to KXAN, all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct will be diverted to an independent military prosecutor taking it away from the chain of command (which has been the military's M.O.).