Three Ways to Nurture Self-Love During the Holiday Season

The holidays are a time of joy for many, but they can spark feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety.

According to Healthline, even though depression can be experienced throughout the year, it is exacerbated during November and December. Additionally, 64% of people currently living with mental illness report their conditions worsening during the holidays.

This #MondayMotivation we are giving you three tips to ease loneliness, find moments of fulfillment and find comfort within yourself.

Get Comfortable With Saying "No" to Social Gatherings You Don't Want to Attend

Holiday parties may pop up everywhere during this time, some of which you may or may not want to attend. Even if you feel pressured to participate in certain events, it's okay to say "no" to say "yes" to yourself.

Take time to evaluate the interactions you feel comfortable with and prioritize those. You'll be able to take better care of your energy and give the best of yourself this way, rather than trying to please everybody. Remember to put yourself first above all else.

Tune in to Your Feelings to Illuminate Them

When we feel lonely or depressed, we might turn away from our feelings rather than give them space and light. This holiday season, allow yourself to feel what you feel without judgment. Often, when we give our emotions the space they need to be expressed, they pass. If you're feeling sad, try to identify the reasons behind it. Is it something that has already happened? Are you tired? Has something triggered you specifically?

Once you identify the feeling, try writing down everything that you feel at the moment. Then, write down how you would like to feel. For example, "I want to feel mental peace, I want to feel comfortable, I want to feel love."

Talk to a Therapist or Mental Health Professional