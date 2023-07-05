The singer-actress reveals to People en Español how she practices self-love by "honoring" her "needs and desires."

Becky G knows that to be the truest form of yourself, you need to listen to "your inner voice" so that everything you do aligns "with your values and aspirations."

The Mexican American singer, 26, tells People en Español that she deeply believes in "embracing and accepting" who she is.

"Self-love, to me, is all about embracing and accepting who you truly are. It's about recognizing your worth, both inside and out, and treating yourself with kindness, compassion, and respect," she asserts.

The Power Rangers actress adds that her definition of self-love also includes "setting boundaries" and "trusting your instincts."

The Treslúce Beauty mogul continues, "Self-love also involves setting boundaries and honoring your own needs and desires. It's about listening to your inner voice and making choices that align with your values and aspirations."

"It's about believing in yourself, trusting your instincts, and pursuing what brings you joy and fulfillment," Becky continues.

The California-born singer-actress, who made it onto People en Español's Los 50 más bellos #LosGuerreros list, proclaims that accepting our uniqueness is something "that never goes out of style."