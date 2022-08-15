This #MondayMotivation take control of your self-worth by implementing these three easy daily habits.

There's no doubt that the most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves. How we see and talk to ourselves is just as important as how we eat, drink, exercise and treat others.

Even though societal norms can sometimes push us to think that honing our self-confidence is an act of vanity, the United Kingdom's National Health Service assures us that when low self-esteem prevails over time it can be detrimental to our mental health.

This #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips on how pushing the pedal on self-love and self-confidence can help you live your best life and reach the best version of yourself.

Make a List of Your Best Qualities

The best way to start working on your self-esteem is to begin looking at yourself in a new light. You don't have to think you're perfect or right all the time, but making a list of the qualities you like about yourself is a good start.

Sometimes we may hold on to old patterns or ideas of who we are and changing those beliefs can lead us to feel better about ourselves.

In a journal or the notes section on your phone, start listing qualities of yourself that you like such as being kind, warm, hardworking or loving toward your family and friends.

Then, try writing yourself a love letter or note based on those qualities. If you want to take it one step further, you can start a gratitude journal and list ten things you are grateful for every day.

Practice Self-Compassion

Being kind to yourself is a great way to boost your self-worth. Forgiving yourself or giving yourself grace for your mistakes and moments where you don't feel 100%, is perfectly fine.

You're a human being that also deserves to rest, get messy and make mistakes as it's the only way to learn.

Learn Assertiveness

According to the Mayo Clinic, assertiveness can help you control stress and anger while fostering an environment to create healthy boundaries.

As a core communication skill, assertiveness is a diplomatic way to stand up for what you believe in without having to reach your breaking point to do so.