9 Brands You Need to Add to Your Self-Care Line-Up to Help You Unwind
From reading a book to lighting a candle, self-care can take many forms. Whatever you choose to do, your practice has to feel right to you. People Chica has gathered nine products to help you on your journey.
Mise en Scènt
Candles always have a way of brightening up a room or setting a mood. Get the most out of movie night with Mise en Scènt's film-inspired candles, ranging from fantasy to Rom Com to Movie Marathon.
Mise en Scènt - $24 to $36, miseenscent.com
The Fizz Whiz
The Fizz Whiz offers a variety of products ranging from handmade lotion, clay face masks, body wash, conditioner, hair care products and bath bombs. All the products are free of harmful chemicals.
The Fizz Whiz - $4 to $65, thefizzwhiz.com
Apiceuticals Skincare
Brothers and founders Billy and Nikos Roumeliotis wanted to use the "latest in bee science and research" to create "premium clean beauty skincare products." They sell anything from hair care to beauty tools.
Apiceuticals Skincare - $23 to $141, apiceuticals.com
Affirmicious
Affirmation cards can be wonderful—but after a while, they can get a bit generic. That's where Affirmicious' personalized zodiac card deck comes in. The website notes that "each affirmation is 100% customized" to the uniqueness of each astrological sign.
Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations - $14 to $45, affirmicious.com
MANIFEST Journal
Created by actress Julissa Calderon, this journal wants to help you achieve all your dreams through the practice of gratitude.
MANIFEST Journal - $34 (journal + pen) or $59 (journal, pen + candle), dreamandmanifestjournal.com
Pursoma Luxury Bath Salts
Pursoma wants to help you detox from life's hectic twists and turns with oh-so luxurious baths salts. Their products are derived from the cleanest and sustainable ingredients to help detoxify the body. They're also now at Target.
Pursoma - $8 to $135, pursomalife.com
Bloomi Arousal Oil
Bloomi's Arousal Oil can be used as a body moisturizer to hydrate your privates, as a sleeping serum and much more! This oil is infused with CBD and botanical aphrodisiacs that will turn on full relaxation mode.
Bloomi Arousal Oil - $45, thebloomi.com
Nativa SPA Body Lotions
Try one or try them all. Nativa SPA is a plant-based body care brand born in Brazil that is infused with quinoa oil. These lotions will leave your skin feeling soft, silky and as if you've just left the spa.
Nativa Spa Body Lotions - $12 to $62, shopnativaspa.com
The Good Stuff Botanicals
The Good Stuff Botanicals wants to infuse Mother Nature with your skin care. They believe that what you put on your skin matters just as much as what you eat. Shop anything from spa essentials to products that'll help you sleep easy.
The Good Stuff Botanicals - $5 to $96, thegoodstuffbotanicals.com