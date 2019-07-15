Selenis Leyva Talks About Role in Diary of a Female President and Two Women Who Rock Her World

Selenis Leyva feels blessed to be part of Orange is the New Black and admits she is still in shock that this is the show’s finale. “We wrapped in February and I don’t think I fully understood that this is it,” she says about the final season, premiering on Netflix on July 26. “It’s been great. It’s changed my life,” she adds about her role of inmate Gloria Mendoza. “This is a woman who is very proud to be Latina, who is very motherly, who is very caring,” she adds about her groundbreaking role. “This is what Gloria is. It was very easy for me to tap into that.”

The Cuban actress, of Dominican descent, 47, is also thrilled to be working with Gina Rodríguez on the Disney+ series Diary of a Female President. “This is a show about a young girl who ends up being the future female president of the United States and it’s a Cuban American girl and I’m her mother. What is beautiful about this story is that we have not seen this type of Latino storytelling where it’s not a household where people are struggling, it’s not a household with trauma and drama, it’s a household where the mother is a single mom but she is a lawyer, they live in a beautiful home, they are well off. I don’t think we’ve seen that. It’s always the struggling Latina, the struggling parents, this is different, this is an educated family and it’s funny. I think it’s something that everyone will be able to watch. It’s a great family show.”

Having her daughter Alina on set with her while filming Diary of a Female President was a special treat, she says. “My daughter and my mom have this bond and this love for each other that is so beautiful to watch. My mother is my best friend. She is the strongest woman I know and yesterday my daughter went to set and sat in Gina’s director’s chair,” she recalls. “Gina was like: ‘Come sit here and watch your mom,’ and my daughter came home so excited she couldn’t stop talking about the work she saw. She said: ‘Mom you are so good and I love Gina, she is so smart and she knows what she is doing. Everyone on set is so great.’ To see that for me was very powerful because my daughter got to see her mom working and being directed by another Latina. She said to me: ‘I think I need to look into film-making,’ so the fact that Gina was able to inspire my child like that in one day of work makes me feel really lucky.”

Image zoom (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Last year, Leyva shared on Instagram an early headshot and inspiring post, remembering how she struggled to get the roles she wanted when she started her career. “My early days of auditioning were tough… (side note , STILL tough) I was made to feel like I could never work because I was an Afro Latina. I wouldn’t be seen for Latina roles…only “light skinned black” roles, or exotic fair skinned Latinos or non Latinos would get cast in those roles…. 2018 little progress, still see casting craziness but I am FOCUSED , WISER and not playin! #grateful for the bumps along the way… only makes me more aware of every blessing #bronxgirlforlife #afrolatina,” she wrote.

Besides getting to play memorable roles today, the actress says she is blessed with her family and her life off set, too. “I love to hang out with family and friends. I love to go dancing, I love being really silly and I think that people that don’t know me are surprised because they have seen my playing this very serious character for so long, but that’s the beauty of acting, to play different people and if you do it right, people think that’s who you are,” she says about playing Gloria for seven seasons on OITNB.

What is the real Selenis like? “I’m light, I’m fun, I like reading and watching movies, spending time with my daughter,” she says. “I’m enjoying life right now, going for runs, enjoying the weather in LA. I’m living my best life.”