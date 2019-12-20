Selenis Leyva showed her heartbreak after the death of a close friend — beloved stand-up comic Angelo Lozada — by writing him a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The Orange Is the New Black and Diary of a Female President star shared various photos yesterday with the Puerto Rican comedian from the Bronx, who made audiences laugh at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and died at 53 after being diagnosed with stage-4 stomach cancer. “Today at 1:43 p.m. I lost one of my dearest friends, my brother, my POTNA, Angelo Lozada,” she wrote. “I am devastated by this loss.”

The actress, 47, of Cuban and Dominican descent, admits in the post that witnessing her friend’s health deteriorating was hard for her, and recalls the last time they were together. “It has been a tough time watching him lose his battle with cancer. The only peace I have is that I loved him, and he loved me. He filled my life with love, support and laughter! So much laughter. Last time I saw him I made him laugh hard, he made me laugh hard. I told him I loved him and how much he filled my life with joy.”

Leyva also shows her gratitude to Lozada for believing in her when she was starting out as an actress. “My Potna was loved by many. His beautiful wife Isabel and son Martique were with him and showered him with the love and care he deserved. Angelo was one of the first people in my early years as an actress to tell me I was funny! That I could do comedy. He called me a beast,” Leyva recalled. “I learned so much from this comedic giant! He gave me the confidence to take chances, to challenge myself. One of the last things he said to me was, ‘When I met you I knew you would change my life’.’ Ang, YOU BLESSED my life! With a heart so full of love! He wanted everyone to win! My friend, my brother, my Potna, not sure what life is going to look like without you. I love you Angelo forever.”

Lozada leaves a legacy of talent and kindness behind. He co-created and starred in the award-winning web series GET SOME! He founded the acclaimed Comedy Troupe Nuyorican Rule, based in New York City, which had a successful 12-year run and was featured on Showtime at the Apollo. His stand-up TV credits include Showtime at the Apollo, BET’s ComicView, Martin Lawrence’s 1st Amendment and Gotham Comedy Live.

Trevor Noah also posted this message in his memory on his Instagram: “When we started our journey together we were driving around the U.S. trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. Six years later we were traveling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop. Rest in peace Angelo Lozada.”