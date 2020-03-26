Selena's 'Ven Conmigo' Has Been Added to the Library of Congress

The 25th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla's death is March 31, but though her life was cut short, her music continues to break barriers. On Wednesday, the Library of Congress announced that Ven Conmigo, Selena's second studio album, will be among the timeless recordings inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. It makes sense — the album has something for everyone, from classic rancheras to hip-shaking cumbias.

The week of its release in November 1990, Ven Conmigo debuted at number eight on the U.S. Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. The following year, Ven Conmigo was certifed gold, which confirmed to everyone that Selena was a Tex-Mex star. It became the first Tejano album by a woman to receive a gold certification.

Other inductees to the National Recording Registry this year include the Village People's "Y.M.C.A.," Whitney Houston's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," Tina Turner's Private Dancer, and Dr. Dre's The Chronic. In a nod to the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping people at home, the National Recording Registry called this year's inductees the "Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist." So go ahead and celebrate Selena's legacy this week by dancing to Ven Conmigo in your room!