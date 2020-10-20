Julio Macias on His Role in Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

A new series inspired by the life of Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix on December 4, and Mexican actor Julio Macias talked to People CHICA about his role in the show. The actor — also known for his work as Oscar "Spooky" Diaz on the Netflix series On My Block — says playing Pete Astudillo, one of the beloved musicians in the band Selena y Los Dinos, has been a fun challenge. "I love performing, I love diving into characters. I've had the blessing and opportunity to jump from Spooky on On My Block to Pete Astudillo on Selena: The Series, so from gangster to cumbia master," he jokes. "I'm having a blast!"

"Everyone has been working incredibly hard at their craft," he says about the cast. "I booked the role thinking that I was just going to be a singer, and then I start doing my research and I'm like, 'Hold up, Pete Astudillo can dance!' And now Julio has to get into the gym and work on his two-step, so I've been practicing cumbia in line at the grocery store, in the shower, while I'm cooking, just to make it look natural because this guy was a bullet! Everyone really went into it." Noemi Gonzalez, who plays Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla, learned to play the drums for the show. "That's her jamming away," says Julio.

It's also been surreal to watch Christian Serratos bring the "Como La Flor" singer to life again, Macias says. "There are moments when we're performing with Christian and she does a twirl and I'm like, 'I'm singing with Selena right now!'" he says. "It's really goosebump-y. Everyone is working their butts off and we're really excited for everybody to see it."

The series was developed and executive produced with the Quintanilla family, but Selena's widower Chris Perez — who was married to the beloved star from 1992 until she was killed by her former friend and fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995 — has claimed he has zero involvement with the production.