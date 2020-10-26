Watch Christian Serratos Debut as Selena Quintanilla in New Netflix Trailer

On Monday, Netflix released another trailer for the upcoming show Selena: The Series, which finally shows The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos in action as the late Selena Quintanilla. "I can't tell you exactly the time frame we will cover but I can say we have a lot of special surprises coming up," creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora told Entertainment Weekly.

"Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family's journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig," Zamora continued. "Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You'll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don't know about the Quintanillas."

The Mexican American singer was a top-selling artist and was murdered at age 23 by fan club president Yolanda Saldivar. During her career she broke many barriers, and in 1994 won a Grammy Award for Best Mexican American album — marking the first time a female artist had won in that category.

Selena: The Series also stars Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Selena as a child. The actors playing her family include Ricardo Chavira as Selena's father, Abraham; Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella; Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, A.B.; and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette. Suzette Quintanilla also served as an executive producer on the series. Pete Astudillo, the Los Bad Boys singer who later joined Selena y Los Dinos, will be played by On My Block star Julio Macias.