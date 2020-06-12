Selena Fans Outraged After Trump Supporter Places MAGA Hat on Her Statue

Selena Quintanilla fans were angry after a Trump supporter took a photo of himself with her statue wearing one of the president's infamous red hats.

A Trump supporter placed a red "Make America Great Again" hat on the statue of the slain Queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla, and now her fans are outraged. A photo of the man — wearing a matching red American flag Trump t-shirt and USA hat — and smiling while standing next to the Selena statue went viral on social media.

Local newspaper Corpus Christi Crónica published the controversial photo and identified the man as Joe Michael Perez, the owner of a Trump memorabilia shop. Many Selena fans feel that Joe posing next to the “Mirador de la Flor” sculpture of Selena — unveiled in 1997 as a tribute to the Mexican American icon — was disrespectful and offensive.

The "Como La Flor" singer was killed at the age of 23 by her assistant and fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995, but her fans worldwide have kept her music and legacy alive, showing their eternal devotion.

