Ally Brooke had all eyes on her as she performed “Dreaming of You” at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday. The former Fifth Harmony member sang the 1995 hit by Selena Quintanilla as a tribute to the late Queen of Tex-Mex. Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, reacted to the performance, giving a sweet shoutout to Brooke on Instagram. “Never imagined I would ever ever everrr hear this song sung at a Miss Universe pageant!” she wrote. “Thank you so much for this! Truly honored you chose this song and honored her.”

Selena fans went wild with comments on social media, with some praising Brooke's performance while others criticized her vocals. Although she got mixed reactions, singing her idol's song as the opening number to the show was a dream come true for Brooke. The “Low Key” singer posted on Instagram after the pageant, “Last night was amazing. I was not only able to perform once but twice for @missuniverse. So proud to have honored our beloved Selena in front of the whole world.”

The Mexican American star, 26 — born Alyson Brooke Hernández in San Antonio, Texas — spoke to People CHICA about her admiration for Selena Quintanilla, whose music she will play for her future children. “I'm so blessed because in San Antonio, she had her most famous appearances,” she said. Brooke mentioned that Selena filmed the “No Me Queda Más” video in San Antonio. She also performed at Riverwalk and numerous other events, playing festivals and in baseball fields. “She gave back a lot to our city,” Brooke added. “We feel very proud to have San Antonio be a part of her legacy.” A legacy that new generations of singers like herself and Ángela Aguilar, who grew up idolizing Selena, are keeping alive.