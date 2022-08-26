The album features 13 songs, ten of which have never been heard before by Quintanilla's fans.

From the moment she first stepped onto a stage, Selena Quintanilla was a certified icon. Unfortunately, her life was cut short, leaving fans everywhere with only fotos y recuerdos of her.

Now, 27 years after her passing, fans will be able to dive into new music from the "Dreaming of You" singer once again.

Quintanilla's posthumous album, MOONCHILD Mixes, promises to bring back the flair that her global fanbase come to love so much about her.

Selena Quintanilla Credit: Warner Music Latina

The album, which consists of 13 songs total, features ten never heard before songs from the singer and three new variations on some of her classic songs.

The music will be a mix of genres, ranging from cumbia to ballads, all recorded by the singer between the ages of 13-16 years old.

"I'm really excited about Selena's new album…I feel it gives fans the opportunity to listen to Selena's humble beginnings that were recorded originally on vinyl and now remixed with a fresh sound…love it," expressed AB Quintanilla III.

Her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, notes that hearing the album was a very emotional experience for her.

"Very emotional and powerful to hear Selena as if she was just in the studio. Legends never die...they live on and in Selena's case...through her music," commented Suzette.