Selena Quintanilla to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Listen up, Selena fans! The legacy of the Mexican American star will be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday. The Queen of Tex-Mex, who was killed at age 23 on March 31, 1995, left her unique mark on music and fashion, as well as on the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

The Quintanilla family shared a post on Selena's official Instagram account celebrating the news. "The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording," the caption reads. They also remembered a quote by the late singer : "The goal isn't to live forever, but to create something that will."

Selena: The Series is now streaming on Netflix, starring Christian Serratos as the singer. Jennifer Lopez also played the "Como La Flor" singer in the film Selena and remembered her icon in an interview with TODAY. "She is just one of those very special types of artists that with her music, and her spirit and her joy and her heart, really touched people," Lopez said. "The impact that it had on my life, my career, it was a great thing for her to be my mentor in a way and to teach me so much about how to navigate this business, but also how to navigate through life. It was an important part of my life, it still is."