The guitarist spoke about losing his wife and having to finish the Queen of Tejano music's English-language album without her.

On Monday, during a new episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story titled "Death of Innocence," Chris Pérez, the husband of Selena Quintanilla, talked about losing his wife in 1995. The Queen of Tejano Music was killed by her close friend and business partner, Yolanda Saldívar, two weeks before her 24th birthday. Saldívar was charged with first-degree murder and found guilty on October 23, 1995, and sentenced to life in prison.

"It was traumatic, it was the hardest thing up until that point that I had ever had to go through," he said in the show. "I [still] miss her face, her laughter. She was just an amazing soul, an amazing spirit."

He also addressed fans who thought that Selena's loved ones were partially responsible for her death. "I heard fans that are like, 'How could we let that happen?' Come on now, you think that I would let anything happen to her, like seriously?" he said. "None of us thought that [losing her] was even a possibility."

"On the road, we had security so I never really feared for her safety," he added. "You know, especially the way it happened to her. The fact that one of her friends did that, it's just unbelievable."

Chris Perez Image zoom Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Pérez shared how hard it was for him to finish her English-language album Dreaming of You, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 49 weeks. "Doing the English record, that was always the next big goal for her," he said. "It felt like we had to finish it."

While the band Los Diños and her family felt obligated to finish the project, he said it was an emotional process for him. "Them pushing play for me to record the guitar tracks and to hear her voice coming out the speakers in the studio, it was just painful to go in [the recording booth] and have to create parts and make them sound a certain way, when really inside you're just dying," he shared.