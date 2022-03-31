Honoring the Queen of Tejano: How Selena Quintanilla's Legacy Lives on 27 Years Later
Today marks the 27th anniversary of the passing of the Queen of Tejano. Selena Quintanilla continues to be an icon that is impacting millions across the globe. People Chica is celebrating Quintanilla's life with some of the most important moments of her life and legacy.
Voice of the People
Born in Corpus Cristi, Texas, Quintanilla became the voice and image that united millions of people. Her charisma won the hearts of even the harshest critics, rising to become a household name long after her passing.
An Icon Born
By her 23rd birthday, the "Como la flor" vocalist had already won a Grammy Award for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album. She also opened her own line of beauty salons, and was working on her first English-language album, Dreaming of You, which was released posthumously in July 1995.
An "Amor Prohibido" That Triumphed
Quintanilla's love story with Los Dinos guitarist Chris Pérez gave hope to millions of hopeless romantics everywhere. Despite her family's objections of their relationship, the couple eloped on April 2, 1992.
The Unforgettable Houston Astrodome Performance
On February 26, 1995, Quintanilla performed her last live concert at the Houston Astrodome in Texas. This concert has gone on to live in the memory of her fans as one of the best performances of her career.
Her Music Continues to Top Charts
Quintanilla's music continues to make major moves on music charts. In 2021, the artist garnered 452.5 million streams and was played in more than 177 countries across the globe.
"Selena" is Returning to Theaters
Selena the movie, starring Jennifer López, is making a return to theaters on April 7. The movie will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Still Dreaming of You
Love for the performer lives on 27 years later. Widower Chris Pérez shared a heartfelt note via Instagram sharing his gratitude for fans who continue to keep Selena's memory alive.
"Remembering her extraordinary life, her gift of music, and her everlasting legacy. Selena continues to inspire us all. Forever in our hearts," he wrote next to a photo of a white rose.
Pérez continued, "Sending a huge Thank You to all of Selena's fans for the great things you do to help keep her memory and legacy alive and passing her music down from generation to generation. Here we are, together…all these years later with her light shining as bright today as it ever did. 🎵🎶🎶🎵"