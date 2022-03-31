Love for the performer lives on 27 years later. Widower Chris Pérez shared a heartfelt note via Instagram sharing his gratitude for fans who continue to keep Selena's memory alive.

"Remembering her extraordinary life, her gift of music, and her everlasting legacy. Selena continues to inspire us all. Forever in our hearts," he wrote next to a photo of a white rose.

Pérez continued, "Sending a huge Thank You to all of Selena's fans for the great things you do to help keep her memory and legacy alive and passing her music down from generation to generation. Here we are, together…all these years later with her light shining as bright today as it ever did. 🎵🎶🎶🎵"