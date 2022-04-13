The Tejano Queen's comic book biography will be available digitally and in print.

TidalWave Comics Pays Tribute to Selena Quintanilla on Her Birthday With New Comic Book

Selena Quintanilla continues to shine brightly—this time in a new edition of TidalWave Comics' popular nonfiction comic, Tribute: Selena, to be released in the days leading up to her birthday on April 16.

The new edition will feature never-before-seen images and a new cover by comic book artist Joe Paradise.

It was written by Michael Frizell, and it is reported that the publisher will release a Spanish version of the book alongside the English comic.

"The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the classic entertainers that have passed on," Darren G. Davis, TidalWave's publisher, said in a statement. "It is a way for us to honor these people who have made a difference in the world."

Selena Quintanilla Credit: TidalWave Productions

In August of last year, the comic book company released Female Force: Selena, which narrated the artist's life story.

"There has always been a lot of talk about Selena. We wanted to tell the story of her bringing something new," Frizell said in a statement. "I hope readers and her fans enjoy what we have prepared."

The original was also published in Spanish, making it the first time the editorial team published a Spanish version of the comic on the same day as the one in English.

Selena Quintanilla Credit: TidalWave Productions

"This is the first time the editorial will publish a Spanish version on the same day as the comic book in English. There have been movies, books, and now a comic based on the life of the iconic singer," TidalWave Comics said in a statement on their website. "There will be two versions of the book, one hardcover from Dave Ryan and one with comic edits by Ramón Salas."

TidalWave has previously published several tribute biographies for icons including John Lennon, Bruce Lee, Christopher Reeve, Whitney Houston, Frank Capra, Lucille Ball and David Bowie.