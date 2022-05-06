Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Selena Quintanilla's Entre a mi mundo With Her Top 7 Performances
Selena Quintanilla's iconic album Entre a mi mundo is celebrating its 30th birthday today! The album featured some of Selena's most iconic songs including "Como la flor" and "La carcacha." The album was also the debut of Chris Pérez as the Los Dinos guitarist. In honor of the Queen of Tejano, we're lining up our top seven concert performances that give us a sneek peek into her world.
"Como la flor"
Perhaps Selena's most iconic song, "Como la flor" was released thirty years ago. The last time it was performed was at the Houston Astrodome weeks before Selena's death.
"La carcacha"
How far has your favorite old car gotten you? "La carcacha" turns 30 today.
"Si una vez"
We're don't know about you, but we're feeling the real chingona vibes the Tex Mex star was serving at this performance.
"El chico del apartamento 512"
With this outfit, el chico del apartamento 512 better answer the door.
"Amor prohibido"
"Amor prohibido" was the first Spanish language song to win a Broadcast Music Award for pop in 1996. The song also received a Tejano Music Award for Single of the Year and Regional Mexican Song of the Year at the Latin Billboard Music Awards.
"Bidi Bidi Bom Bom"
There's no way you can stop yourself from dancing to this top hit.
"No me queda más"
No nos queda más than to keep dreaming of Selena's iconic performances.