Selena Quintanilla's iconic album Entre a mi mundo is celebrating its 30th birthday today! The album featured some of Selena's most iconic songs including "Como la flor" and "La carcacha." The album was also the debut of Chris Pérez as the Los Dinos guitarist. In honor of the Queen of Tejano, we're lining up our top seven concert performances that give us a sneek peek into her world.