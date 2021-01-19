Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Selena: the Series Part 2

Last week, Netflix announced that the second part of Selena: The Series will premiere May 14 with The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos starring as iconic singer Selena Quintanilla.

The second part will follow Quintanilla's life up until her tragic death, when she was fatally shot in 1995, at age 23, by Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of her fan club. The new episodes will also show how the singer learns to handle her newfound success while balancing family and love. The show will also most likely cover the release of Selena's first English-language album in the new season.

Natasha Perez, who plays Saldívar, shared with Entertainment Weekly that the series is meant to be a celebration of Quintanilla's life. "The series isn't about her death," she explained. "Yolanda is there to add tension to what's going on, but what's going on is so beautiful because it's an artist finding herself, an artist emerging and finding her place within her family, and society. Everyone was very careful with how it was all handled. Unfortunately, Yolanda is a part of Selena's tragic story. But the beauty of it all is how her legacy continues until today through her music, her art, and really, her whole life. Thanks to her, we can have this conversation today and celebrate a show about a Latina, starring and written by Latinos. It's a beautiful thing."

Part one of the show, which premiered last year, focused on the singer's family life and growing up Mexican American in the United States. It ended around 1990 with the release of Selena's album Ven Conmigo and her family's discovery of her relationship with Chris Pérez.