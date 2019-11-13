Watch the Trailer for Netflix's New Show Selena

Christian Serratos transforms into the late ‘Queen of Tex-Mex Selena Quintanilla in the new Netflix series Selena. The first trailer for the show arrived this week and is simply hypnotic. The Mexican American actress — known for her roles in The Walking Dead and The Twilight Saga — rocks Selena’s famous jet-black hair, red nails and lipstick, and the physical resemblance is remarkable. The trailer shows Selena rehearsing in her signature purple jumpsuit as her mom smiles at her from the kitchen. She then kisses her dad, Abraham Quintanilla, on the cheek, and he drives her to the concert, where she greets a young fan before walking on stage.

Image zoom Pam Francis/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

“Red lips: check. Feathered bangs: check. Purple jumpsuit: check. Estamos muy excited to announce that @christianserratos will play Selena Quintanilla,” the Quintanilla family announced on the official Selena Instagram page.

Young Selena will be played by Madison Taylor Baez. The cast also includes Seidy Lopez as Selena’s mother, Ricardo Chavira as her father, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister. The series will premiere on Netflix in 2020.