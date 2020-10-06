Watch the First Full Trailer for Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the premiere date for Selena: The Series and released the first full trailer for show. The black-and-white trailer shows Selena (Christian Serratos) on stage singing the beloved song "Como La Flor," with narration from her father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) playing in the background. "Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, it's all gonna pay off. Just watch," he says. "And when I see you on that stage, I still the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard."

Selena: The Series will follow the late Queen of Tex-Mex's childhood and show her pursuing her dreams in the music industry, and will also highlight the choices she and her family had to make as they navigated success. "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," said her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, when the series was first announced in late 2018. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

In addition to Serratos and Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria will play Selena's brother, AB Quintanilla. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. will also appear as series regulars. Suzette Quintanilla serves as an executive producer.